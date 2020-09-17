CyclOSM: OpenStreetMap-based bicycle map

CyclOSM is a bicycle-oriented map built on top of OpenStreetMap data [1]. It aims at providing a beautiful and practical map for cyclists, no matter their cycling habits or abilities.

In urban areas, it renders the main different types of cycle tracks and lanes, on each side of the road, for helping you draw your bike to work route. It also features essential POIs as well as bicycle parking spots or spots shared with motorbikes, specific infrastructure (elevators / ramps), road speeds or surfaces to avoid streets with pavings, bumpers and bike boxes, etc.

The same map also lets you visualize main bicycle touring routes as well as essential POIs when touring (emergency services, shelters, tourism, shops).

We offer three different map styles: