CyclOSM is a bicycle-oriented map built on top of OpenStreetMap data [1]. It aims at providing a beautiful and practical map for cyclists, no matter their cycling habits or abilities.
In urban areas, it renders the main different types of cycle tracks and lanes, on each side of the road, for helping you draw your bike to work route. It also features essential POIs as well as bicycle parking spots or spots shared with motorbikes, specific infrastructure (elevators / ramps), road speeds or surfaces to avoid streets with pavings, bumpers and bike boxes, etc.
The same map also lets you visualize main bicycle touring routes as well as essential POIs when touring (emergency services, shelters, tourism, shops).
We offer three different map styles:
[1] CyclOSM map is based on OpenStreetMap data. CyclOSM is not a complete or accurate map of the world and should not be used in such a manner that deficiencies, omissions, inaccuracies or errors could result in death, loss or injury. The maps are an iterative ongoing work-in-progress and everyone is welcome to contribute editing the OpenStreetMap data if you spot inaccuracies.
[2] CyclOSM is built on open-source and free software. The source code is available at Github and we welcome contributions!. Our tile server infrastructure is provided by OpenStreetMap-France, many thanks to them for their support!
[3] The map is available by default in the following smartphone applications:
A Tile Map Service is available at
https://{s}.tile-cyclosm.openstreetmap.fr/[cyclosm|cyclosm-lite]/{z}/{x}/{y}.png under a fairuse tile policy.
[4] OpenStreetMap data should be replicated in near realtime CyclOSM style, the current delay between OpenStreetMap data and our maintained version can be seen here. Tiles below zoom level 12 are pre-generated on a weekly basis, tiles at higher zooms are live-generated and then cached for up to 72 hours (except for the live variant).